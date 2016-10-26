Mirians hope city’s old polyclinic to remain open

MIRI: Residents here are hoping that the Miri Polyclinic would remain open to the public after the completion of the new facility at Lopeng.

According to them, the Miri Polyclinic is strategically located at the centre of the city and has been around for decades.

“From what I have gathered, I have been told that the government will retain the place for other purposes.

“However, many Mirians have told me that they really hope some of the departments would remain there so that they would not need to travel too far up to Lopeng to seek treatment,” Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Last week, Ting inspected the site of the new polyclinic at Lopeng, near Miri Hospital.

The RM35-million project now enters its first stage, involving the clearing of the 5.6-acre site before proceeding to sand-filling and laying of geotextiles.

Phase I of the project is said to have been running since the middle of August and it will take about six months to let the fillings settle before proceeding to the next stage.

“To be honest, it is not only a place known to most Mirians as the Miri Polyclinic has become a significant place close to our hearts,” Ting said.