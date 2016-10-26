Najib thanks agencies, people for rescue effort during fire at Johor hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today expressed gratitude to the various agencies and people who had engaged in the rescue effort during the fire at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru yesterday.

They included the Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysia Police, Army, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency, doctors, nurses, hospital staff and volunteers.

In a post today on his Facebook account, Najib said an investigation would be carried out to step up the level of safety at government hospitals.

“We will assist the families of the victims and affected patients, and also ensure that the service at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital returns to normal,” he said.

A fire that broke out at the intensive care unit of the hospital at about 9am yesterday left six patients dead and three hospital staff injured. – Bernama