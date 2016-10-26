Negative newsflow to recede for IOI as plan progresses

KUCHING: IOI Corporation Bhd’s (IOI Corp) medium-term outlook is improving alongside more optimistic crude palm oil (CPO) price assumptions, and the resumption of Malaysian export taxes which will help refining margins.

The team at AllianceDBS Research Sdn Bhd (AllianceDBS Research) believed that IOI’s negative newsflow should recede as progress is made on its Action Plan to boost sustainability practices.

To note, the group has put out a revised sustainability policy and implementation plan following its consultations with stakeholders including non-government organisations.

“As progress is made on its action plan, we think that reengagement with large corporate clients may commence,” it highlighted in a report yesterday.

“IOI is a vertically integrated producer, processor and merchandiser of palm oil products. More than half of its earnings before interest and tax comes from sales of CPO and palm kernel, while a third comes from downstream products.

“Movements in CPO prices will affect the group’s plantations segment profits more so than its manufacturing segment.”

With rising contribution from its 31 per cent associate Bumitama Agri in Indonesia, the research house believed IOI’s earnings are increasingly influenced by CPO price movements.

“Indonesia’s B15 export tax levy would result in lower CPO average selling prices (ASP) relative to its Malaysian counterparts. This means rising contribution from its Indonesian estates would offer less compensation to lower output from replanting in Malaysia,” it explained.

“The levy also works to give Indonesian refiners higher margins, due to the differentiated levies between CPO and its downstream products.”

Malaysian CPO export taxes also play a similar role in support margins, and it scales alongside the calculated average CPO spot price which is adjusted monthly. AllianceDBS Research said higher export taxes would help Malaysian refiners such as IOI in terms of feedstock costs.

“Prospective increase in biodiesel production in Indonesia may also cause oversupply in glycerine (by-product of biodiesel output) and thinner margins in IOI’s Oleochemicals unit.

“For this reason, IOI’s earnings should be driven by specialty fats units, higher contribution from BAL, as well as cost containment.”

AllianceDBS Research estimated IOI’s trees to have a weighted age of 13 years as at end-FY17. This categorises the group’s age profile as prime.

“Through earlier replanting in Malaysia and new planting in Indonesia, IOI should see circa 19,000 hectares maturing in 2017 through 2018 – representing circa 13 per cent of the group’s mature hectarage as at end-December 2015.

“However, fresh fruit bunch volume growth is likely to remain flat over the next three years, as rising contribution from Indonesia would be offset by lost output from replanted areas in Malaysia, and the severe dry weather seen so far will impact production after some time lag.”