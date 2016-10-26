New office to boost Matta’s tourism offerings

KUCHING: The Malaysian Association for Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) launched its new Kuching office located at Trinity Hub Commercial Centre yesterday.

MATTA is the national umbrella representative body for the entire travel industry within Malaysia whose objective is to promote the interest of the travel and tour industry in Malaysia.

The office launch was officiated by Chris Kon Kun Chiew, Sarawak Chapter chairman; and Datuk HJ Hamzah Rahmat, president of MATTA.

During the launch, Kon provided a tour showcases different functionalities of their new space. “This office is multi-purpose as the space can be utilised for our Travel and Tours and Enhancement Course (TTEC) course, our meetings, and other small function,” shared Kon.

The new office is reported to have been purchased at RM0.5 million and is considered to be an excellent investment by Kon.

“It’s a good investment rather than renting as we have the funds, it’s better we invest it in our own property.

“With renting, the cost may only increase after a certain number of years during lease renewals,”he explained.

Additionally, the new office is expected to help reduce operational costs for MATTA’s Sarawak chapter as Kon explained that owning their own property would allow the chapter to hold their own events rather than rent other offices or hotels.

“The new office will provide us with convenience and cost effectiveness as we have over 180 members in Sarawak alone,” said Kon.

