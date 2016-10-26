No More Pungli :Deputy Chief Police

BANJARBARU, South Kalimantan: Deputy Chief of South Kalimantan Regional Police (wakapolda) Kombes Irianto optimistic IT-based new services provided by policewill reduce illegal fees (popularly known as pungli), AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“Through the new services provided throughout the resort police in South Kalimantan will be able to reduce the illegal fees that is now become our common enemy,” he said after inaugurating Integrated Police Service Center (SPKT) and the launch of online public services in the Banjarbaru Resort Police, Tuesday.

He said online applications for public services aimed at helping the whole community to get service from the police.

“We appreciate the “emergency button” service given by the Banjarbaru that people could report crimes, accidents, fires, and other events,” he said.

According to him, the provision of SPKT room in Banjarbaru is very helpful in providing public services to the people who want the service quick, easy and transparent.

“The SPKT room will be the center of the police service, so that the whole community can get an easy, fast and transparent service without any illegal fees,” he said.

He insisted the ease of information technology-based services should be utilized by the public, so they can get maximum services and corresponding desire.

“We have also prepared personnel who can serve the people so well that what they want can be obtained,” said Banjarbaru Police Chief AKBP Eko Wahyuniawan.

Wakapolda said, after SPKT room has been provided and there is still personnel who commit pungli, he will be dealt with firmly, both internal and public justice.

“If a member (police) is involved in extortion (pungli) would be firmly dealt with, both internally and common justice. That’s why I ask not more extortion. Leave bad attitude,” he said.