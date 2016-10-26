Octogenarian and two family members claim trial to insider trading of 891,000 shares

KUALA LUMPUR: Three members of a family including an octogenarian were charged in the Sessions Court here yesterday with insider trading involving 891,000 share units in a food supply company, seven years ago.

Fong Chiew Hean, 80; Fang Siew Yee, 36; and Fang Chew Ham, 69, who are the directors of Three-A Resources Berhad claimed trial to the charges which were read out to them separately before judge Mat Ghani Abdullah.

Chiew Hean was charged with nine counts of illicitly acquiring 891,000 share units in the company through the account of two individuals while in possession of confidential information on a proposed merger of two companies,

Three-A Resources Berhad and Wilmar International Limited, which could influence the price of the share units.

The accused, who is the brother of the third accused (Chew Ham), allegedly committed the offence at Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, Exchange Square, Bukit Kewangan here, between September and October, 2009.

The charge under Section 188(2)(a) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (Act 671), carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of not less than RM1 million, on conviction.

Second accused Siew Yee and her father, Chew Ham are accused of illicitly disclosing confidential information to the first accused on Sept 5, 2009, under Section 188(3)(a) of the same Act, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of not less than RM1 million on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Roz Mawar Rozain proposed RM250,000 as bail for Chiew Hean and RM200,000 for Siew Yee and Chew Ham respectively, with one surety each, and an additional condition for their passports to be impounded by the court.

He told the court that the amount and condition had been agreed to by counsel Ranjit Singh who was representing the three accused.

The judge granted the DPP’s request and set Nov 10 for case management. — Bernama