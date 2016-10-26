Outlook still hazy for BAT from rampant illicit cigarette trade

KUCHING: Analysts believe things will continue to be tough for cigarette maker British American Tobacco Bhd (BAT) in view of the weak volume trend that has yet to show any signs of recovery on the back of rampant illicit cigarettes trade encouraged by the huge price increase back in November 2015.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) remained pessimistic on both the legal tobaccos industry and BAT, citing that earlier expectations of the enforcement efforts and the gradual adaptation by the consumers towards the new pricing to aid volume recovery did not come to fruition as the massive price increase eventually proved too much for the consumers to digest.

“Meanwhile, BAT was unable to improve its market share in the shrinking market as its premium segment – which makes up 75 per cent of its product mix– fell prey to the down-trading behaviour in the legal industry due to the higher selling prices,” it said in a note.

This comes as the group posted a 27.6 per cent year on year (y-o-y) decline in its core profit for the cumulative nine months of financial year 2016 (9MFY16) to RM517.7 million, after adding back the one-time business structuring provision amounted to RM85.7 milliin.

This weaker results performance was within the expectations of TA Securities Holdings Bhd (TA Research) as well as consensus estimates.

“On an annual comparison, revenue shrunk by 17.2 per cent y-o-y YoY to RM2.9 billion, owing to the decline in the overall legal industry volume. The total industry volume contracted by 28.6 per cent to two billion sticks,” it highlighted in a separate note.

The lacklustre demand was largely due to migration to illicit trade after the excise duty hike back in November 2015, it affirmed.

“Having said that, slower rate of decline was seen within the legal industry in recent months,” it said. “Note that on a quarterly basis, the domestic volumes expanded by 0.2 per cent, signify a recovery in demand moving forward.”

On the contract manufacturing front, TA Research said export volumes continued to experience a significant decline, resulting in a decline in total reduction of cigarettes and semi-finished products of 41.9 per cent y-o-y to 4.9 billion sticks.

This was largely attributable to lower demand from Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

“In terms of market share, the group retained its local dominance with 58.1 per cent market share, despite a slight drop from 60.9 per cent a year ago. In the premium segment, Dunhill remained as the group’s bedrock brand,”

However, year-to-date, Dunhill’s market share declined by 2.8 percentage points to 43.3 per cent due to down-trading activities.

Meanwhile, the Aspirational segment continued growing with Peter Stuyvesant gaining more market share to 6.3 per cent in the quarter.

“In line with the decline in revenue, the group’s operating profit nose-dived by 37.7 per cent y-o-y to RM600.3 million. Unsurprisingly, this was mainly due to the sharp excise-led price hike. Coupled with cost escalation, BAT’s earninge before interest and tax margin declined by 6.8 percentage points to 20.6 per cent.”