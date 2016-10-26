Padawan council in a fix over parking lot hawkers

KUCHING: Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) is facing a daunting task to address hawkers who ply their trade on parking lots under its jurisdiction.

According to its chairman Lo Khere Chiang, about 2,000 hawkers were plying their trade daily at parking lots designated for vehicles under their jurisdiction such as Kota Padawan (Mile 10), MJC Batu Kawah, Sg Maong Bazaar and Matang Jaya commercial centre.

“These hawkers are now using parking lots and shopkeepers are not happy as their customers have no place to park their cars. This is very true in places such as Sg Maong Bazaar where they (hawkers) are supposed to trade behind the shops, in area that we have provided for them.

“They will continue to use the parking lots when our enforcement officers are not around to monitor the situation and they claimed they can’t sell their produce there (behind the shops).

“And when our enforcement officers asked them to move back, they obliged but they will return again (to the parking lots) once the enforcement officers have left. That is one of our main challenges,” Lo said when contacted yesterday.

He added that the council could not afford to station most of their 12 enforcement officers just to look after Sg Maong Bazaar. They also had to carry out their duties elsewhere such as Kota Padawan, Siburan, Tapah and Beratok bazaars.

“Kota Padawan, Matang Jaya and Kota Sentosa bazaars also need the services of these enforcement officers. Ideally, we should have more enforcement officers. I was made to understand that we will be getting another 12 enforcement officers but they have not reported for duty yet,” he said.

Lo hoped the council would be allocated with more enforcement officers like Kuching City South Council (MBKS) which had 45.

“We should be given more enforcement officers as we are looking after a bigger area compared to MBKS and DBKU,” he said.

Lo added that the council could not chase away hawkers from the parking lots as they had no other places to ply their trade.

“They are human beings too with families to look after. If we chase them away, where else can they go? They mostly come from nearby villages.”

Lo, who is also Batu Kitang assemblyman, hoped that the state government would expedite the recruitment of more enforcement officer for them so that they could monitor the five-foot-ways, road verges and parking lots where these hawkers would normally ply their trade.

When contacted, MBKS mayor Datuk James Chan said they had designated certain areas for hawkers to discourage them from using parking lots in the city.

“For now, we are able to tackle these hawkers as we have specific areas designated for them. We discourage them from using the parking lots as that would inconvenience motorists who are struggling to look for parking spaces.”