Panic reigns as staff, patients evacuate Sultanah Aminah Hospital again

JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 26 (Bernama) — People at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here went into a grip of panic again today when the hospital staff and patients were ordered out of the main building at 1.45pm.

Bernama reporters at the hospital lobby saw several hospital staff running out of the building to seek the aid of Johor Bahru Fire and Rescue Station chief deputy superintendent Ibrahim Omar.

The staff were seen re-entering the main building with Ibrahim and bringing out all the outpatients at the Emergency and Trauma Department to gather at the parking lot in front of the building.

It is believed that the evacuation was ordered after the alarm at the building went off, but the actual reason has yet to be verified.

Ten minutes later, patients from an adjacent building were also brought out by the hospital staff to the parking lot.

A Fire and Rescue truck was also seen entering the hospital compound.

A fire at the intensive care unit of the hospital yesterday resulted in the deaths of six patients. – Bernama