PBDS Baru also not happy with Budget 2017

KUCHING: PBDS Baru is the latest local political party to pour cold water on Budget 2017 tabled last Friday by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Its president Cobbold John Lusoi said the budget is not only a disappointment for Sarawakians in general but also does not do much for the Dayak community in general.

He also said that based on recent statements by two MPs from DAP, it seemed the Budget was also dissatisfactory to the Chinese and Indian communities.

“What the Dayaks expected this time round was a ‘fair share’ of the budget, one that would provide development equally to Sarawakians in general.

“But since there was no increase in allocation to help Sarawak catch up with development to be on par with the Peninsula, what is there left for the Dayak community, especially those from rural areas who are still facing ‘stateless’ and education issues after 53 years in Malaysia?” asked Cobbold.

Cobbold pointed out there should have been a significant allocation made for Dayaks for rural transformation, acquiring technical skills and most importantly education.

“Education is the best investment for developing human capital. The future Dayak generations need ‘Dayak technical and skills development college’ budget desperately and not just hoping on promises during every election campaign.

“Which is why Sarawak government and also all Sarawakians now have to take the necessary actions to ensure that Sarawak’s autonomy is rightfully restored as how it was spelled in Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

Cobbold also said he agreed with state BN component SUPP president

Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian that the budget was a disappointment because it once again showed that Sarawak had to ‘compete’ for the goodies with 12 other states.

“There was no increase in allocation to help the state catch up with development in Peninsular Malaysia.

“That is why the recognition of Sarawak as one of the founding regions of the Federation of Malaysia must be restored in order to have equal allocations for development,” he asserted.

He was also not impressed with the allocation of RM30 million for the perimeter survey of native customary rights (NCR) land.

He said a proactive approach is needed so that Dayaks are not landless as well as stateless.

“If the past is anything to go by, these would be another ‘temporary’ promises. Whereas all of these (in the Budget) are good to hear, but it does not address the needs of the needy at all.

“How many years more that Sarawakians have to be swayed by such promises again, because promises made in the past were not implemented as a whole, so based on such, the future of Sarawak is quite bleak if autonomy is not restored. We are not Malaya’s fixed deposits,” he stressed.