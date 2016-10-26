Perhilitan saves sun bear cub, leopard cats

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) rescued, late last week, a sun bear cub in Kuala Lipis and detained a man keeping the protected animal without a permit and trying to sell it.

It also seized seven leopard cats in a raid on a house in Ampang, Selangor.

Perhilitan director-general Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said in the sun bear case, a man, in his 30’s, was arrested about 2.30am last Saturday in an operation dubbed ‘Op Taring 4’, in front of a hotel in Kuala Lipis, Pahang.

“He was nabbed because he was keeping the sun bear cub without a special permit, besides trying to offer it for RM2,000 through his Facebook page since one month ago.

“From the initial information received by Perhilitan’s intelligence, the sun bear cub is believed to have been smuggled in from a neighbouring country,” he told a press conference at the Perhilitan headquarters, here, yesterday.

Abdul Kadir said the raid involved an enforcement team from the Perhilitan headquarters and Pahang office, in an operation aimed at busting wildlife smuggling and trafficking syndicates, especially via online.

He said the man was being remanded for four days until tomorrow for further investigation under Section 69(1) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, which carries a fine not exceeding RM200,000 or a jail term of up to 10 years, or both. On the seizure of the leopard cats, Abdul Kadir said the operation was conducted about 6pm last Friday, where there were no special permits for five of the cats, while the other two with permits were placed in a different place where they were found, from the address stated.

“It is estimated that each of the leopard cats could be sold for up to RM3,000.

He urged members of the public with information on wildlife crime to call the Perhilitan hotline 1-800-88-5151 or report via e-aduan at www.wilflife.gov.my. — Bernama