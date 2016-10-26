Placing disabled in enclosed compartment not ministry’s SOP, says Rohani

KUALA LUMPUR: The act of placing the disabled in enclosed compartments is not the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said such action should not be done even if it was for the safety of the residents.

“Counselling and special care treatment should be made, not caging them…if they feel not able to handle violent cases, send them to the nearest PDK (Community Rehabilitation Programme) so that we can groom them,” she told reporters at Parliament lobby here yesterday.

She was commenting on the action of the management of the Perak Disabled Children Welfare Home (RKKC) in Batu Gajah, Perak which was reported to have placed their residents suffering from chronic mental illness in such compartments.

On Monday RKKC chairman R Sivalingam clarified that the home placed the 10 disabled residents with cronic mental illness in these compartments only at night and while taking their bath for their own safety.

Rohani said she viewed the matter seriously and was awaiting a final investigation report from the ministry’s officials before taking any further action.

Meanwhile Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam said his ministry was ready to channel assistance in terms of screening and health treatment for the residents of the welfare house, if necessary. — Bernama