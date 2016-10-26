Poorly-lit industrial estate a favourite spot for drinking, dating

KAPIT: The poorly-lit roads at the Bletih Light Industrial Estate have become a favourite area for youths to hold drinking sessions or go on dates.

A check on the area, following the sexual assault of a 22-year-old civil servant on Saturday, found that most of the street lights were no longer functioning.

One workshop proprietor, who only wished to be identified as Ah Kau, said the lights had not been repaired for a long time.

“When we first moved in a decade ago, things were all right since the street lights were functioning and at nightfall, the road into and around the industrial estate was lit up.

“As time passed, one by one the street lights failed to light up. Although we reported the problem to the authorities, no action had been taken. Now, it is horrible at night because there is almost complete darkness,” he complained.

According to Ah Kau, it is the poor lighting that has attracted youths to the area after nightfall.

“Under the cover of darkness, many youngsters, boys or girls, they would come in groups scattered here and there to enjoy themselves. Most of them come with locally-brewed cheap alcohol,” he said, adding they would usually mix it with a soft drink for an easy high.

“It’s also not uncommon for young couple on motorbikes or cars to come here at night to enjoy time alone with their companions.”

He called on the authorities concerned to repair the street lights and also on the police to conduct regular patrols.

The Bletih Light Industrial Estate Phase 1 is home to industries such as wood-based factory, cement mixing plant, iron and steel works, furniture warehouse and motor workshop.

Phase 2 is open to entrepreneurs for food-processing businesses.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old offshore worker and 26-year-old civil servant have been charged in connection with the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.