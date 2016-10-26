ROS approves registration of Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah helmed by Lajim Ukin

PUTRAJAYA: The Registrar of Societies has approved the registration of Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah which is to be helmed by Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin, the former Sabah PKR Liaison chairman.

Lajim, who collected the registration certificate here yesterday, told reporters Harapan Rakyat was prepared to cooperate with any other political party that had similar policies.

The application for registration was submitted to the ROS on Sept 14 by the party’s pro-tem chairman Patrick Sadom, he said.

Lajim said Harapan Rakyat would recruit members from among the people of Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

He also said that 10 divisional chairmen and 80 per cent of the branch chairmen as well as several other leaders who left Sabah PKR recently had pledged to join the new party. The party hoped to register 2,600 members in a month, he added.

Lajim, who joined PKR in 2012 and quit recently, had been an Umno Supreme Council member and had served as the federal deputy minister of housing and local government. — Bernama