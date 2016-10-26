RTD’s mySIKAP system down, expected to be restored by today

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department’s (RTD) mySIKAP system has been inaccessible since 8am yesterday and the situation is expected to be resolved the latest by today.

RTD in a statement yesterday said the service interruption was due to technical and security problems and restoration efforts were underway.

“During the period, RTD service transactions will experience disruptions at all its counters nationwide, including online.

“All transactions involving RTD at all its counters, and its partners including post offices and the myEG service will be affected. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” it stated. — Bernama