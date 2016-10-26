Sheda Kuching to hold final 2016 roadshow

KUCHING: The Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching branch will hold its third and final roadshow for the year at Boulevard Shopping Mall from Nov 11-13.

It will be a one-stop venue for consumers and investors seeking to find the best property deals and related products as well as services.

In a statement yesterday, event organising chairman Barapui Timothy Balangalibun called on interested developers to register now as booths are still available.

“Other related industry players are also invited to market their products and services at this roadshow,” he said, adding that despite the current market sentiment, there is still demand for properties and related products as well as services.

The roadshow will feature ‘Buy & Win’ lucky draw prizes and also activities for various age groups, including children’s colouring contests and clown appearance.

The Kuching Traditional and Holistic Natural Medicine Association will also conduct free medical check-ups for the public on Nov 13.

For further enquiries or booth reservations, call Angelina Chai at 019-8162191 or email angelina.admin.skb@sheda.org.my.