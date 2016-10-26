SMC to mobilise large-scale campaign against dengue this Saturday

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will conduct the first-ever large-scale clean-up campaign focusing on dengue hot spots this Saturday.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh will launch the programme at Sibu Gateway at 7am.

According to SMC public health standing committee chairperson Councillor Ting Tung Hua, the organiser expects participation of 1,000 people comprising members of the public, churches, the Armed Forces and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

They would be divided into 30 teams to undertake clean-up of the designated areas, especially the ‘black zones’ including Tiong Hua Road, Hua Kiew Road, Merlin Lane, Belian Lane and Rambutan lane.

“We will go all out to destroy the potential breeding grounds of the Aedes mosquitoes such as discarded containers, old tyres, coconut shells and canvas.

“In view of the seriousness of the situation, especially in hot spot areas, we will leave no stone unturned.

“Through this campaign, we hope to educate and heighten public awareness of the need to combat dengue – a disease that could lead to death,” said Ting, who is also the campaign’s organising chairperson at a press conference on the campaign here yesterday.

SMC chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King, who was also present, said the response to the campaign had been encouraging.

In this regard, he hoped all house owners or tenants would do their part in the campaign by allowing volunteers to enter their compounds to clean up.

He said the campaign would also target abandoned houses in hot spots and that fogging would be carried out beforehand.

“Members of the public should not rely solely on the authorities when it comes to fighting the dengue menace. It is the responsibility of everyone.

“We hope the campaign will get the message across in reminding all to clean their house compounds and the surrounding areas to achieve the ‘Zero Aedes, Zero Dengue’ target,” he said.