State running Milo Futsal Clinic in Kuching, Sibu and Miri

SIBU: Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Pulau Pinang have been selected to run The Milo Futsal Clinic (KFM) this year.

In Sarawak, KFM will be held in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

KFM in Sibu was organised by Nestle Malaysia, Rejang Park Sport and Recreation Club (KSRTR) and Sibu Division Football Association (SFA).

SFA vice-president 1, Halel Mohd Ibrahim said that KFM which began from Oct 20 would run till Nov 22 and 22 players aged seven to 11 are taking part in the clinic.

“This clinic is one of the programmes undertaken by SFA to develop football and futsal in Sibu through the collaboration with the private sector and non-governmental organisation (NGOs),” he told reporters here yesterday.

For the first week, KFM was handled by Halel and assisted by experienced coaches who are qualified futsal level 1 coaches like Dzulwendra Roslan, Alexander Abas and Zamri Bujang.

Halel said so farthe clinic had run smoothly and the participants were eager to undergo the training.

“Through this programme, we will select players to represent Sibu teenage futsal team to compete with the Australia futsal team on Nov 21 at the Bukit Lima Futsal KBSS Stadium,” he said.

For next year, he added that SFA would organise futsal/football league specially for junior players apart from the Sibu League.