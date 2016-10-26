Ta Ann’s Sarawak brownfield expansions lead to positive long term prospects

KUCHING: Analysts have been largely positive on Ta Ann Holdings Bhd’s (Ta Ann) long term prospects following the recent announcement of its brownfield expansions in Sarawak.

In a recent filing with Bursa Malaysia, Ta Ann announced that it had entered into three separate conditional share sales agreements (SSAs) on October 24 with Pekan Semangat Sdn Bhd, Signature Palms Sdn Bhd, and Mohd Sabry Othman, to acquire the entire equity interest in Agrogreen Ventures Sdn Bhd (Agrogreen).

Agrogreen owns two parcels of land in the Stungkor Land district in Lundu, Sarawak, which amounts to 5,280 hectares of which 5,090 hectares has already been planted.

The proposed acquistion is reportedly not subject to the approval of Ta Ann’s shareholders or any statutory bodies.

As majority of the landbank is already planted, the research arm of Public Investment Bank Bhd (Public Invest Research) predicts that it is likely that capital expenditure will drop more than 50 per cent to about RM55 million in financial year 2016 (FY16) due to the low number of planting activities needed to be carried out as Ta Ann moves forward.

The total cash consideration of all three SSAs amounts to approximately RM211.12 million or RM41,482 per hectare of planted area.

The research house, Aminvestment Bank Bhd (Aminvestment Bank) views this as slightly expensive as compared to Sarawak Oil Plantation’s (SOP) recent planted area acquisition of RM36,684 per hectare from related company Shin Yang Holding Sdb Bhd (Shin Yang).

Despite this, research house still maintains that Ta Ann’s proposed acquisition will have a largely positive impact on it’s long term prospects as it would increase Ta Ann’s planted plantation landbank to about 46,231 hectares.

In terms of funding, the research arm of Public Investment Bank Bhd (Public Invest Research) noted that Ta Ann’s management plans to fund the proposed acquisition with internally generated funds supplemented by bank borrowings.

“Given its current cash level of RM304 million, we think there is no issue if the company plans to undertake the proposed acquisition via its internally generated funds,” opined the research arm.

However looking at the short term, analysts have noted that there will be less of an impact in the short term due to Agrogreen’s very young plantation age profile despite the proposed acquisition allowing Ta Ann to expand its planted area by 12.3 per cent.

“We do not expect earnings contribution to be significant in the short-term as only 2,191 hectares of the planted areas are more than three years old. The plantation unit accounted for about 43 per cent of Ta Ann’s FY15 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)” stated Aminvestment Bank.

Public Invest Research shares a similar sentiment as they estimate that the Agrogreen acquisition will likely contribute less than two per cent to Ta Ann’s fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production upon completion of the acquisition.

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank (Kenanga Research) instead believes that any additional production income will be offset by the interest cost of the acquisition and as such, maintains their FY16-17 estimates of core net profit (CNP) between RM101 and RM109 million, and an outperform call on Ta Ann with an unchanged target price (TP) of RM3.94 per share.

Similarly, both Public Invest research and Aminvestment Bank have also decided to maintain their respective calls and target prices on Ta Ann of ‘Outperform’ with an unchanged TP of RM4.42, and ‘Hold’ with a fair value of RM3.73 per share.

While sentiment for this proposed acquistion has been meet with mostly positivity within industry analysts and experts, it should be noted that the key risk involved in this exercise would be a litigation risk due to an existing native customary rights (NCR) claim.

Ta Ann said that the existing claim filed in court alleged NCR over a wide area of lands including the lands by Penhulu Jirok at Jidokson Anak Raway, and 12 other residents of Bau against nine defendants including Agrogreen.

Howeverm this does not seem to be a huge risk as Ta Ann’s board suggested that the outcome of the case would likely be positive.

“Having studied the face of the case and the nature of the claim, and the cause papers, and after having consulted the Company’s (Agrogreen) solicitors, the Board is optimistic of the outcome of the case,” stated Ta Ann.