Take advantage of ICT – Hamisa

TAWAU: The people have been told to take advantage of available information and communication technology (ICT) to add knowledge and upgrade skills in today’s challenging world.

Assistant Minister of Resource and Information Technology Development Datuk Hamisa Samat said as a result of the current world development today individuals regardless of age were no longer separated with the use of ICT.

Therefore, she said everyone in particular the younger generation and students need to work harder to master ICT skills so as not to be left behind but also to ensure that they can take advantage of the facility to the maximum.

“Technology facilitated have made the learning process easier. Indeed curiosity on ICT will increase knowledge and skills. Technology has changed the way we work, play and relax. at the same time, technology has also empowered us to be more competitive and high-value in this borderless world,” she said after the handing-over of e-Desa Center building and computer equipement at Kg Tanjong Batu yesterday.

She said technology had given a significant impact on people’s lives and should use it to progress in other fields.

Hamisa said the government strove hard to enhance the ICT facilities in the country including in Sabah. In fact, she said, the federal government was still trying to increase the rate of penetration.

Existence of e-Desa Center, 1Malaysia Internet Center and wireless village, especially in rural areas would enhance the penetration, she added.

“All these are important in the government’s efforts to reduce the digital divide between urban and rural and ensure that the new generation will not miss out on the progress brought by ICT,” she said.