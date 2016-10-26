‘Terrorist’ material lands diploma holder in jail

KUALA LUMPUR: A former college student was sentenced to four years in jail by the High Court here for possession of terrorist-related materials.

Muhammad Hanif Ismail, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts and was sentenced to two years for each charge; however judicial commissioner Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman ordered the terms to run concurrently.

The business diploma holder committed the offences at Wangsa Walk Mall at Jalan Wangsa Delima 12, Wangsa Maju at 1.20am on March 24, and at a house, Lot 3764 in Kampung Baru Bukit Lada Awah, Temerloh, Pahang at 12pm on March 26.

In meting out the punishment, the judge said it was appropriate to reflect the seriousness of the offences.

“Even though the offences only started with possession of terrorism-related material, they can lead to real terrorism, which doesn’t need borders to happen,” stressed Ab Karim.

Muhammad Hanif who is unmarried, was charged under Section 130JB(10(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, and liable to forfeiture of relevant items on conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Muhammad Hanif was apprehended by police at Wangsa Walk Mall and led to a house in Taman Setapak.

He was also brought by police to his family’s house in Temerloh, Pahang, where several black and white stickers were suspected to be the logo of Islamic State (IS), and a pen drive.

His parents Ismail Bakar and Asiah Mutafa confirmed that the items belong to him.

Earlier in mitigation, counsel Ahmad Nizam Hamid said Muhammad Hanif had pleaded guilty and was remorseful of his actions which arose from curiosity.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence “as a lesson to the accused, considering the seriousness of the offence and rampancy of terrorist activities”. — Bernama