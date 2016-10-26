Thai PM denies having twitter account critical of Najib

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday denied having a Twitter account in his name which carried remarks critical of his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Addressing the matter at a media conference after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting at Government House, he said he and Najib are close friends.

“For the webpage (twitter account) which (is) registered with my name, I never have (the twitter account).

“I and (the) Malaysian Prime Minister, we are close friends,” he said, adding that as a leader within ASEAN, he adhered to the regional grouping’s principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of member countries.

“We both (Prayut and Najib) are country leaders; therefore any matter is an internal affair, so it will be resolved by the countries themselves following the ASEAN principle,” he said.

Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor were in Bangkok on Oct 21 and 22 to pay their last respects to King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace.

The monarch died on Oct 13 after a long illness.

Prayut advised the people to be wary of fake Twitter accounts.

He said that upon checking, he found that similar incidents had happened to people in other countries. — Bernama