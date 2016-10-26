Latest News World 

Thailand Shooting – Cop firing at random kills two policemen at Yala Police Station

YALA (Thailand): A policeman believed to be under stress opened fire with an M-16 rifle at a police station here last night, killing two policemen and injuring nine others and four civilians.

The incident occurred at about 8.30pm (9.30pm in Malaysia) at the Benang Setar police station as the policemen and civilians were having dinner, said Yala Province Police chief Maj Gen Krisada Jandee.

“The assailant opened fire at a group of policemen and civilians having their dinner,” he said.

The dead policemen were aged 39 and 44, he said, adding that the police had launched a hunt for the assailant.

The police were also investigating the motive for the shooting, he said.

