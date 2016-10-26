Three nabbed over death of man at blockade

KUCHING: Police have arrested three men in connection with the death of a man who was shot at a blockade leading to an oil palm plantation at Ulu Sungai Arip in Balingian, Mukah on Monday.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the trio, in their 20s and 30s, were acquaintances of the deceased and were detained when they lodged a police report following the 5.30pm incident.

“The case involves a group of men who tried to breach a blockade manned by villagers along a stretch of road leading to the plantation.

“An argument broke out which ended with one member of the outsider group being shot dead with a shotgun,” he said during a press conference following an official visit to the district police headquarters at Jalan Simpang Tiga here yesterday.

Apart from confirming the three arrests, Mazlan said he was unable to divulge further details into the incident as police were still in the midst of their investigation.

He did, however, issue a stern warning to social media users not to stir up or sensationalise the issue by spreading unverified or false information which could affect public order.

“Let us do our job. Do not speculate or sensationalise as we will not hesitate to take action under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code against anyone who jeopardises public order,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, sources with knowledge of the incident said the deceased, identified as Fabian Janti Lebau, 26, had arrived at the blockade together with at least 10 other persons in four vehicles.

Following the shooting, Fabian was found by police lying face down on the ground with a machete in one hand, and two spent shotgun cartridges were recovered not far away.

The blockade was said to have been erected since October 4 after villagers from five out of the nine longhouses situated along the stretch of the road demanded for more compensation – believed to be a few million ringgit – from the company which owns the plantation.

The road, located on Native Customary Rights (NCR) land, was also said to have been built by the company in question following an initial agreement with the dwellers of the nine longhouses.

Meanwhile, it was learned that police have already summoned three persons – two longhouse chiefs and a community leader – to assist in their investigation into the land dispute.

“I cannot confirm the identities at the moment but yes, we have called in a few persons for questioning,” he said.