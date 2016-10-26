Two cooks claim trial to murder attempt on security guard

PETALING JAYA: Two Indian nationals were charged in the Sessions Court here today with attempting to murder a security guard in April.

Cooks M. Ravi, 24, and M. Karuppaiya Adaikkalam, 28, claimed trial when the charge was read out to them in Tamil by the interpreter.

They allegedly tried to kill A. Magendran, 38, with a machete and axe at Permai Court, Jalan Permai 3, Taman Puchong Permai here, at 11.30pm on April 24.

The charge under Section 307 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 20 years on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Shafiq Hasim did not propose bail for the two accused as they are foreigners.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor did not grant bail for the duo who were unrepresented, and fixed Nov 29-30 for trial.

In the same court, a lorry attendant, A. Ganesan, 33, claimed trial to robbing a 72-year-old woman, Cheong Yew Neo, of two gold necklaces, credit cards and driving licence.

He allegedly used a machete to commit the offence behind a house at No 31, Jalan SS1/15, Kampung Tunku, Sungei Way here, at 2pm on July 24.

The charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code, for gang armed robbery, carries a maximum 20 years jail and liable to whipping on conviction.

The prosecution did not propose bail as the offence was unbailable but the accused who was unrepresented pleaded for bail giving the reason that he was his family’s sole breadwinner and that his wife was pregnant.

The court set bail at RM8,000 with one surety, and Nov 28 for remention. – Bernama