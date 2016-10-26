TYT to announce peat laboratory’s new name

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud will announce the new name for the Tropical Peat Research Laboratory (TPRL) in Kota Samarahan during its official opening on Nov 7.

TPRL director Dr Lulie Melling said the official opening will create history as TPRL will serve as the backbone of research for the state as well as a collaboration platform with international parties.

“The construction of the building was the brainchild of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and has already been in use since 2015.

“The Head of State will announce its new name on Nov 7 and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem is also expected to grace the ceremony,” she said during a meeting yesterday.

She said there will be an exhibition touching on peat profiles as well as peat moss and peat fire demonstration.

“In conjunction with the official opening of TPRL, a TPRL logo design competition will also be open to the public and the winner will receive a prize worth RM1,000,” said Lulie, noting that the logo must be simple yet meaningful and also bear the acronym Tropi.

On the responsibilities of TPRL, she said it would serve to maintain the state’s economy especially in the palm oil industry through scientific research, as it is the state’s second largest source of revenue after oil and gas.