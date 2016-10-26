Use of drones mulled for mapping of crops — Uggah

(From left, front) Uggah and Julaihi looking at Empurau fish at the exhibition booth. Uggah (right) and other invited guests looking at pepper vines before the opening of the conference.

KUCHING: The Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Development is contemplating the use of a drone for remote sensing and mapping of commodities and crops in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this is to enable proper and strategic planning to further boost and develop the agriculture sector in the state.

According to him, many big oil palm plantations were using this latest technology.

“We want to do a proper mapping on our crops and commodities for us to have a proper and strategic planning, and for this we will use the latest technology using drone to know the exact locations and acreage of our crops and commodities,” Uggah, who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Development, told reporters yesterday.

Uggah pointed out that the technology would be used by end of this year.

Earlier on, he officiated at the Department of Agriculture senior officers conference (SOC) 2016 at a leading hotel here, which was attended by 130 senior officers from Agriculture Department, Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Development and other senior officers from related departments and agencies.

Citing rubber as an example, he said the data provided by the drone would help the state to plant the crop in clusters up to a total area of 300,000 hectares from the present coverage of 175,000 hectares.

“With the latest technology, the state would capture a clear image on the location of the commodities like rubber, pepper, coconut and sago,” he said.

Uggah also said agriculture would not be able to progress without the introduction of new and improved technology.

He added that in developed countries the promotion of new technology was largely the domain of the private sector.

“We have a huge number of rural households who are dependent on agriculture as a source of food and income…so it is the responsibility of the Department of Agriculture to put in place an effective system to ensure that our smallholder farmers have easy access to new technology,” he pointed out.

He advised that research and development undertaken by the department should be focussed on key commodities and industries that have been selected to drive the economic transformation process with emphasis on research projects which can bring fast results, whether positive or negative.

According to him, research collaboration with other institutions should be the strategy of choice by the Agriculture Department to save cost and optimise research resources of the country.

Present were Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Coastal Areas) and Fisheries and Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantation Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, permanent secretary to Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Economy Datu Ngenang Jangu and Agriculture Department director Datu Lai Kui Fong.