Very few young Malaysians eat healthily

KUCHING: Only six per cent of Malaysians 18 and above are eating healthy.

Samarahan Health Department officer Dr Nur Fatihah Oh Abdullah said the National Health and Morbidity Survey in 2015 revealed there was a drastic decrease in the intake of vegetables and fruits among young Malaysians.

“A balanced and healthy diet include eating at least five portions or 400 grammes of a variety of fruits and vegetables each day,” she said at the Samarahan-level Young Doctors Club Convocation 2016 held at Sarawak Heart Centre here yesterday.

“The survey shows that only 13.7 per cent of Malaysians practised good eating habit in 2011,” she said.

The report, she added, had attempted to link bad diet with the occurrence of non-communicable diseases among Malaysians, which was increasing at an alarming rate.

“As we all know, more and more Malaysians are obese, have high blood pressure, diabetes and so on. Thus, we hope that with the findings in the study, we can change our lifestyle including our eating habit to a more balanced and healthy diet.”

The function, to witness the ‘graduation’ of 105 students from 10 schools in Samarahan, Simunjan and Serian who have successfully completed the young doctors module programme, was officiated at by Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo.

The programme, introduced since 1989 to promote health, is recognised by the Education Ministry and World Health Organisation.

“Its objective is to instill health elements among school children, who will then promote the value to others around them including their families and friends,” she said.

Among the activities carried out this year included training of trainers for Young Doctors Club in primary and secondary schools, a symposium for coordinating teachers held in Perak, Young Doctors Club Week as well as assessment in three schools which have been selected for the 1M4U programme with a RM1,000-grant each.

The activities, Dr Nur Fatihah said, were meant to expose young doctors about the importance of health.

The participating schools were SK Agama Ibnu Khaldun, SK Datuk Mohd Musa, SK Pinang, SK Haji Kelali, SK Pendam, SK Abang Man, SK Sageng, SK Koran, SK Serian and SK Krusen.

She also congratulated SMK Serian for being the first secondary school in the division to take up the challenge in setting up the Young Doctors Club, followed by SMK Sadong Hilir, SMK Sadong Jaya and SMK Persantren.

“In fact, we hope all schools will take up the challenge to set up the club in their schools in the near future. We target 20 schools will set up the club next year.

“To enhance the programme, we have started the Adopt Young Doctors programme, whereby one student will be adopted from each participating school,” she added.

Meanwhile, Lariwoo encouraged schools to implement the young doctors programme to not only instil healthy living among the children but also to inspire them to pursue a career in the growing health care sector.

“I was made to understand that the ratio of doctors to the population of Samarahan Division is 1:3,000. The gap is too large compared to 1:300 in developed countries.

“This means there is an acute shortage of doctors in Sarawak. With the Young Doctors Club programme, we hope more children are exposed and later develop an interest in the field of healthcare and medicine,” he added.

He later announced a RM10,000-grant for the Young Doctors Club programme.