Von Lee to reconnect with fans with new solo EP

Lee holding copies of her first EP during a press conference held at ChinaHouse at the Old Courthouse in Kuching recently. Lee says she feels ‘very proud’ of her first EP titled ‘Wo’. Lee during a music sharing session at ST3 recently. A music showcase performed by Lee in Kuching recently was well-attended by fans and music enthusiasts.

KUCHING: After a long absence from the Malaysian music scene, Johor Bahru-born songstress Von Lee is staging a comeback with her debut solo EP titled ‘Wo’ (Me).

When met at ChinaHouse at the Old Courthouse here recently, Lee said all this while she has been enjoying her time behind the lens and preparing for the release of the EP which took three years to complete.

“I am grateful that I am still in the music industry, entering my tenth year now. Previously, people knew me as the female vocalist for Malaysia’s first Chinese hip-hop group Manhand.

“My endless passion in music has finally enabled me to produce my first solo album, although I must say that it is never an easy task for me to appear as a solo artist today especially since I also run a restaurant in Selangor,” she said.

The album was officially launched by Lee at a press conference in Petaling Jaya and on her Facebook fan page at www.facebook.com/VonLee.OfficialPage on Oct 6.

“This album consists of six songs. One of the songs titled ‘Latido’ was taken from a previous album with Manhand.

“The songs are all about me as a person and my individuality. The album is a great platform for me to voice out my feelings and I hope that by listening to my songs, fans can also feel the same way because my story is also their story,” said Lee.

This being Lee’s first solo project for which she oversaw everything including the gathering of ideas, song selection, recordings, mixing and mastering, she regards the album as “something I am very proud of.”

“This is a good challenge for me as although it is my first solo project, I managed to materialise the album, with collaboration from my beloved husband Daeren Tan as music producer who also engineered the recording and mastering,” said Lee, adding that all the songs were composed by her.

The album is released by Manroom Sdn Bhd and is available in CD format at various music outlets throughout the country. The digital album may also be purchased online through various music platforms including iTunes, Spotify, KKBox, and Deezer since Oct 14.

Lee considers making a solo album to be her greatest achievement after being involved in the entertainment industry for over a decade.

“I can finally show my family that I can also do great things in life and shine just like everyone else. It is like a very valuable report card to me.

“For the first time in my career, I just feel that this EP sums me up so well creatively,” she said.

In August, Lee took two days to complete shooting a music video for her first single in the EP titled ‘I’m Far Away’.

“The music video shows me walking around a deserted area in search of light on my true self,” said Lee.

The music video was directed by Think and Thing Creative Core and Think & Thing Pictures Red Music in Malacca.

Lee, who first started her career in the entertainment industry in 2005 as a model, said that she is also looking forward to getting into acting.

“I have always wanted to be a model, singer and actress. I want to achieve many great things in the entertainment industry,” she said.

Lee was here for a music sharing session at ST3 Shopping Mall as part of her EP promo tour.

“This is my first time here. The reception here was overwhelming – just beautiful. I fell in love with Sarawak and am excited to be back here in the immediate future,” she added.