Woman survives fall, cushioned by luxury car

KUCHING: A foreign woman survived a fall from the top floor of a commercial block at the Batu Kawah New Township yesterday with hardly a scratch after she landed on a luxury car parked below.

The 26-year-old Indonesian had been staying with a female cousin in a unit on the third floor when she fell out of an open window around 1pm and landed on top of a Mercedes SLK 200 belonging to a woman who was patronising a shop on the ground floor.

Her cousin, who declined to be named, said she feared the worst when she heard a loud thud immediately after the fall and peered out the window to see the victim had survived.

“I couldn’t believe it and quickly hurried downstairs.

“She was still in a state of shock, but did not seem to be hurt,” she said.

Prior to that, the cousin said she was hanging out some clothes to dry when her young son told her the victim was behaving strangely.

“I went to the living room to check on her when she suddenly ran towards the window and climbed onto the ledge.

“I tried to grab her shirt but was not strong enough to pull her back in.”

Following the incident, the victim was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for a check-up.

In an unrelated incident, a welder was pronounced dead after collapsing at his workplace in Demak Laut yesterday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as 56-year-old Gaduh Sijet, was said to have complained of feeling unwell to his co-workers before he fell unconscious around 2pm, prompting them to rush him to a 1Malaysia clinic at the nearby Demak Laut commercial centre.

An ambulance was summoned to the clinic to send Gaduh to SGH, but it proved too late as he was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly upon arrival.

It is learned that the deceased hailed from Kota Padawan and was married with three children.