Xiaomi Officially Launches Mi Note 2 in China, price starts from RM 1,721!

After the long wait, Xiaomi has officially unveiled their new flagship device namely Xiaomi Mi Note 2 that is comparable with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and the Huawei P9 Plus etc.

For the design of the Mi Note 2, Xiaomi uses the popular dual curved display which is identical to the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. The device will come with a 3D glass for both front and rear panel. Furthermore, Xiaomi also adopted Aerospace grade 7 series aluminium on Xiaomi Mi Note 2 to give a smooth yet solid presentation.

On the specifications, Xiaomi Mi Note 2 sports a 5.7 inch OLED curved display with 77.2% screen to body ratio that better than iPhone 7 Plus 67.7%. It will be powered by 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 chipset and equipped with 6GB of RAM + 128GB UFS 2.0 storage.

It will pack with a 4,070 mAh size battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Mi Note 2 also will feature AQSTIC HD Audio processor with Hi-Fi sound quality, NFC with fingerprint payments and a better GPS that improved via SAP.

For the camera part, Mi Note 2 has a f/2.0 aperture 22.56MP camera with Sony IMX 318 EXMOR RS sensor support to capture better quality of photos. Although Mi Note 2 do not support OIS, but it comes with a 3 axis gyroscope and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) support.

Besides,the device camera also support 4K video recording and PDAF. While it has a 8MP front facing camera with Sony IMX 268 Exmor RS sensor and beauty 3.0 software for shooter to has a better selfie. Mi Note 2 front camera also has auto focus feature built in, which means shooter can get clear selfies at any distance.

Another interesting part is Xiaomi Mi Note 2 will supports 37 LTE global bands. The phone will be running MIUI 8 out of the box.

Compare to the previous price leaks, Xiaomi has offer the Mi Note 2 at an affordable price. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Mi Note 2 will be sold at the price of CNY 2,799 (Roughly RM 1,721), while the 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Global Edition will be sold at the price of CNY3,299 (Roughly RM 2,028) and CNY3,499 (Roughly RM 2,151) respectively.

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 currently will be available in Glacier Silver and Bright Black. Xiaomi has yet to announce the release date for Xiaomi Mi Note 2, so stay tuned with us for its latest updates.

