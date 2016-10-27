14 suspects in water graft scandal out on bail

KOTA KINABALU: Fourteen suspects remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate in their on-going investigation into alleged siphoning of federal allocations of RM3.3 billion water projects in Sabah were released by the Magistrate’s Courts yesterday.

Ten of them were released by the lower court here, three suspects were released by the lower court in Lahad Datu and another one suspect was released by the lower court in Tawau.

Nine of them were each released on RM200,000 bail with two local sureties while the other five were given RM50,000 bail each, with two local sureties, pending disposal of the investigations.

The release application here was heard before magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus and it was applied by investigating officer of the case Mohd Faliq Basirudin.