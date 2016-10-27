1,400 Sarawak Shell personnel involved in morning fire drill

MIRI: Passers-by could have mistaken a fire drill involving 1,400 employees of Sarawak Shell Bhd at its office complex in Lutong here on Tuesday as being a real-life emergency, as there was an operation to rescue a ‘trapped victim’.

The exercise kicked off with a distress call made by Shell and received by Lopeng station at 9.05am.

Firefighters, led by senior Fire and Rescue officer II Henry Jugah, rushed to the scene located about 15km from the station.

After assessing the situation, Henry then divided his men into two teams – one tasked with seeking and rescuing people trapped inside the cafeteria, and another to put out the fire.

They managed to rescue a ‘victim’, who was brought out and placed under the care of paramedics.

Other Sarawak Shell employees, who got out safely, made their way to the emergency designated zones in a very orderly manner.

The fire drill was facilitated by Hussaini Samat of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), and he was assisted by coordinator Lee Han Siang.

Firefighters declared the operation over by 9.25am.