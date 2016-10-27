150 receive awards at investiture ceremony

KUCHING: Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Md Raus Sharif led a total of 150 to receive state awards and honours in an investiture ceremony held at the Astana in conjunction with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun

Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 80th birthday celebrations yesterday.

He was conferred the Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang (DA) which carries the title ‘Datuk Amar’.

Former state museum director Dr Peter Mulok Kedit and former state agriculture department director Julaihi Ismail were each awarded the Johan Bintang Sarawak (JBS).

Meanwhile, the four recipients of the Johan Bintang Kenyalang (JBK) were Professor Dr

Kopli Bujang, Councillor Abdul Razak Abdul Wahab, Khaider Ahmad Zaidel and Narmal Singh.

There were also four recipients of the Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (PPC) – Ismail Mohamad Hanis, Nicholas Sia, Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus and Chok Moi Soon.

Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapor and three others received the Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS).

The eight individuals awarded the Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK) included Datin Angelina Celestine Ujang who is wife of Deputy Minister for Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Datin Simba Nalang who is the wife of Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantation Datuk Francis Harden Holis, and Datin Zaliha Abdullah wife of Assistant Minister for Infrastructure Development and also Urbanisation, Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

Fifteen persons received the Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB), 20 received the Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS) award, 27 received the Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK) award, 25 received Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT) and 40 received the Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS) award.

Also present during the ceremony were the TYT’s wife, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, deputy chief minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Jemut Masing, deputy state secretary Datu Jaul Samion, and Brunei consul-general Pengiran Kartini Pengiran Tahir.