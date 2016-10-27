1MDB: High court adjourns azmin’s judicial review application

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here yesterday adjourned the hearing of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s judicial review application to challenge the classification of the Auditor-General’s Report on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) as official secret on Nov 18.

Justice Datuk Hanipah Farikullah set the date in chambers after senior federal counsel Shamsul Bolhassan told the court that the respondents only received the documents on the application on Monday.

The SFC when met said the court also fixed Nov 3 for case management.

Azmin’s application filed on Aug 15 was initially fixed for hearing yesterday.

The Gombak member of parliament and PKR deputy president named Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Auditor-General Tan Sri Amrin Buang and the Malaysian government as first to third respondent.

He is seeking a declaration that the first respondent’s action to classify the 1MDB report as official secret was in conflict of interest.

He is also seeking a declaration that classification of the 1MDB report as official secret by the secnd respondent was unlawful and ultra vires the Federal Constitution, Official Secrets Act and/or Audit Act 1957.

Azmin is also seeking a mandamus order to compel all three respondents, their staff, officers, agents or by any means to immediately reclassify the 1MDB Report under Section 2C OSA 1972 and publish it for the public.

He filed the application on grounds that the respondents’ decision to classify the 1MDB report was unconstitutional as it contravened Article 107 of the Federal Constitution.

He also contended that the respondents’ reluctance to reclassify the report was unreasonable. — Bernama