512 illegal cabbies arrested since 2011

Nadzri (right) checking the taxi area at KL International Airport yesterday. — Bernama photo

SEPANG: Some 512 illegal cab drivers were arrested and  prosecuted for operating at KL International Airport (KLIA) and KL  International Airport 2 (KLIA 2) since 2011.

Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general, Datuk Nadzri Siron said they were charged under Section 205 (1) of Land Public Transport Act (APAD) 2010 involving fines totaling RM991,100.

“Some 85 arrests were made in the first 10 months of this year. October recorded the highest with 18 arrests. We arrested 18 illegal cabbies of which six were operating as Uber and Grab Car,” he told a press conference at KLIA, here yesterday.

The arrests and prosecution on the 18 illegal cabbies involved the collection of fines amounting to RM48,000.

Nadzri said RTD personnel were deployed at all airports to eradicate the illegal cabbies as pasengers risk being cheated, robbed, or raped.

“Since they are using private vehicles and not registered with SPAD (Land Public Transport Commission), it is difficult to monitor and act against them.” — Bernama

