Latest News Sarawak 

Australian missing at Mulu National Park

MIRI: A search and rescue operation has been mounted for an Australian citizen who went missing after entering Mulu National Park.

Marudi Fire and Rescue station head Zulbada Alior said Andrew Gaskell, 26, could not be contacted since Oct 20 after he entered the national park.

“We have sent a search and rescue team in a boat to look for the man today, but the journey will take four to five days,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said Gaskel was reported to be with another man, who is a local, in Mulu for two nights before going to the park. Gaskel had informed the man that he would return on Oct 21, he added. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of