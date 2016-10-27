Contractor pleads not guilty to abusing wife

KUCHING: A contractor charged with abusing his wife claimed trial in the Sessions Court here yesterday.

The 47-year-old accused, Tan Choon Kiang, from Sungai Apong pleaded not guilty to the charge framed against him under Section 326A of the Penal C ode.

The section provides for an imprisonment of up to three years and/or whipping, and/or fine, or any of both upon conviction.

However as the couple is legally married, the accused is facing double the maximum imprisonment term if found guilty.

He appeared before Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad who rejected his application to be released on bail and ordered him to be remanded in prison pending the disposal of the case for the safety of the alleged victim.

He allegedly committed the offence around 1.30pm on Oct 21 at his house in Sungai Apong here.

It was said that he beat his wife with a hammer.

The court fixed Nov 16 for further mention.

The accused was not represented by any lawyer while DPP Haresh Prakas prosecuted.