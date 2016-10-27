Developer in the dark about Taman Suria remedial work

KOTA KINABALU: Sinar Pembangunan Sdn Bhd, the developer of Taman Suria Penampang has clarified that they are not involved in the remedial work in the area which started two weeks ago on October 11.

Its marketing manager, Michael Ling, said that following the publication of an article entitled ‘Residents in the dark about remedial work’ in The Borneo Post on October 14, which mentioned Sinar Pembangunan, the public have been coming to them seeking information on the matter.

“We are however unable to provide them with any information as we are not involved in the remedial work and just like them, we were not informed of the matter at all,” said Ling at a press conference here yesterday.

Ling said, while the company did get involved in the initial stage where they assisted the residents in getting the council to get the remedial work started, they were never informed as to when the work would start nor who the contractors would be.

At the onset of the problem, said WTW Property Services (Sabah) Sdn Bhd property manager, Eric Chong Chen Loong, the district council had requested Sinar Pembangunan to initiate investigation on the matter.

“We had a few meetings with the council then, which was back in 2013, but that was about as far as it went.

“As the developer of the area, we also submitted a proposal which was later rejected by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID). After that, we were not involved at all,” said Chong.

As stated in the Oct 14 article regarding the absence of a project signboard to inform about the remedial work, Chong said they were also in the dark about the matter as to who the contractor was or who appointed them, or when it was supposed to start or end.

According to the company, the problems at Taman Suria Penampang started after the DID began drainage works at the area, after which the road began to gradually slide and sink, to a point where it is not safe for residents and the public any more.

Chong said an evacuation notice was issued to the residents via Sinar Pembangunan as requested by the District Council, in July 2014.

The remedial work however, started without giving the heads up to the residents nor the management company for Taman Suria Penampang shop apartments.

“While we are thankful to the council that the remedial work had finally started after such a long wait, the Penampang District Council should at least make a public announcement so as to provide some information about the matter.

“Because right now the public, particularly the residents involved do not know who to ask or where to go to for information on the project, and they came to us instead when in fact we are also clueless about the project,” said Chong.

The company advised the public to seek the information they need from the Penampang District Council.

“We also hope that the contractor of the remedial work project at Taman Suria Peampang can erect a signboard to inform the public about the matter, as soon as possible,” he said.