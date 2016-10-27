Duo lose final appeal against death sentence

KOTA KINABALU: The Federal Court here yesterday sent two men to the gallows after their final appeal against conviction and sentence for murder was dismissed.

In the first case, Justice Tan Sri Datuk Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin, who led a five-member panel comprising Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, and Justices, Tan Sri Ahmad Haji Maarop, Tan Sri Hasan Lah and Dato’ Balia Haji Wahi, were unanimous in their decision to dismiss the appeal made by Abdul @ Wilson Arad, 34, against his conviction and sentence, stating that they found no merit in the appeal and accordingly affirmed the conviction and sentence of the appellant.

On August 2, 2012, Wilson was found guilty of murdering one Said Alian, 57, and was sentenced to death by the Tawau High Court.

He was found guilty of murdering the man together with an accomplice, who is still at large, in a house at Kampung Kurnia Jaya, Tawau at 4.30 pm on August 30, 2007.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence by hanging upon conviction.

He made an appeal to have his conviction and sentence put aside but it was rejected by the Court of Appeal on September 9, 2014.

During the court proceedings, counsel Ram Singh told the court that the investigating officer of the case had conducted a poor investigation.

He submitted that investigating officer should have done a proper investigation inside the house and taken more swabs for blood sample, and send it for analysis as soon as possible as it might revealed something else.

Ram also said that there was witnesses who saw the appellant outside the house, but no one saw what happened inside the house.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, rebutted, saying that there were witnesses who saw the appellant go out of the house holding a knife.

In the second case, the panel of justices also made the unanimous decision to dismiss the appeal by Mohd Hussin Abd Karim, 27, represented by counsel Hamid Ismail, after finding that there was no merit in the appeal.

The High Court here had on April 8, 2011, sentenced Mohd Hussin of Kampung Banjar, Keningau, to death for the murder of a 52-year-old civil servant at the market ground in Keningau on May 10, 2009.

He was found guilty under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which is punishable by the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The offence was reportedly committed together with a friend known as Kampong, who is still at large.

On July 8, 2014, his appeal against his conviction and sentence was dismissed by the Appellate Court.

Earlier, counsel Hamid submitted that the element of common intention was not proven during the trial and there was improper evaluation of Mohd Hussin’s evidence by the trial judge as common intention was not considered.

He said the trial judge should have looked into the incident before it happened when Mohd Hussin was at the place to drink and not to fight.

Hamid also said that there was insufficient evidence to make a finding of common intention as there was evidence that Mohd Hussin did not ask for assistance to hit the deceased, which was not considered by the trial judge.

In reply, DPP Awang contended that Mohd Hussin had attempted to take a manhole cover but he was stopped.

The manhole cover was very heavy and may cause death if it was used, he said, adding that essentially Mohd Hussin and his friends wanted to cause injury to the deceased and there was common intention.