FIC donates to Malaysian Care’s rubber plantation project

MIRI: Fajar International College (FIC) on Tuesday (Oct 25) donated RM10,000 in support of the rubber plantation project in Murum of the Malaysian Christian Association for Relief (Malaysian Care), a local NGO committed to serving the poor and needy.

CEO of Fajar International College, Dr Peter Tham handed over the donation to the community staff of Malaysian Care in Miri, Joelin Lim at the college’s Sevenew Campus in Pujut 7 here, witnessed by the college’s senior administrator Lah Kebing.

Also present at the simple ceremony were the college’s principal Ricky Walter Brooke and marketing manager Sian Chong Jin.

Malaysian Care recently launched the rubber plantation project in collaboration with the Kenyah community in Long Anau, Murum who have indicated their interest to explore planting rubber trees to generate income through tapping. It is hoped that through this project, the living standard of the local community can be raised.

According to Lim, the villagers are primarily farmers who plant paddy for their families’ consumption. Their meager income that came from selling fruits and vegetables is far from sufficient to cover the expenses for their children’s education, transportation and healthcare.

This donation is part of Fajar International College’s year-long CSR project.

Meanwhile, Tham announced that the college had set up a fund to provide scholarships for deserving Penan students, and hoped to work with relevant organisations to help raise the community’s education level.