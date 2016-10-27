Film star wannabes called to audition

MIRI: Global China Film (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and a China production house are arranging for an audition to star in their first movie.

Global China Film chairman Yong Tiing Hieng said the audition for the yet-to-be-named film is open to Sarawakians aged 15 to 70 years old.

“We are looking for local talents preferably native Sarawakians who are able to converse in Mandarin to star in the film to come for an audition from 9am to 5pm on Oct 30 at Meritz Hotel here.”

Among the main characters in the movie is a girl of about 15 and the film would have a love angle with the script written by their Chinese counterparts.

“About 80 per cent of film will be shot at various locations in Miri, and shooting will be done one month after the first audition.

“The film will be distributed to cinemas in China, Malaysia and probably worldwide. The movie will also be made available online after the general screening in cinemas,” he added.

Yong said their aim was to create awareness and interest in Miri as a destination for tourists from China and other countries.

“We hope that the movie featuring various places of interest here will be able to lure more tourists from China and other parts of the world to Miri and Sarawak as their preferred destination.

“Miri is generally still not known to people in mainland China,” said Yong.

He said it was their hope to make Miri and Sarawak filming destinations for many production houses in the country, China and other countries.

For more information on the audition, contact Sharon at 010-5913051.