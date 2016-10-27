Latest News Sabah 

Harapan Rakyat open to working with any local opposition parties, says Lajim

Nancy Lai
Lajim along with Harapan Rakyat leaders during the press conference.

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah or Harapan Rakyat will work with any local based opposition parties in the coming 14th general election.

Its president Datuk Seri Panglima Lajim Ukin said that Harapan Rakyat will work with those who subscribe to the party’s policies, ideology and struggles.

Lajim also announced the party’s line-up, with him as president and Datuk Maijol Mahap and Ahsim Jamat as deputy presidents.

He said that response towards the party was encouraging, and that they expect to enroll 2,600 members in about two weeks.

