Having the right mindset in the workplace

SOME individuals have the wrong mindset about working life and as a result, they find that success is very far from them. It is imperative for them to adjust how they think in order to survive and be successful.

Credit belongs to others, blunders are mine

Most individuals are selfish and most people will push the blame to someone else if possible. Hence, instead of becoming a victim, learn to protect yourself.

Do not allow others to cross the line and push the blame on you. Learn to be assertive and keep a firm stand. Only get involved with what is positive and keep away from those things that are going to get you into trouble.

Not a match for those with strong family background

There’s no doubt that those with a strong family background will have an upper hand. However, in the workplace, it is those who are able to give their best and are passionate about their work who will stand out.

As long as you put in your best, build up your skills and establish good rapport with others, you will outshine the rest eventually regardless of your background.

Fools always manage to be my superior

You may feel that your superior is not capable and skilful enough to lead the group. If this is the case, you should study and analyse what makes the superior so successful despite the shortcomings you feel he or she has.

Most probably, your superior is good at building relationship with others and is also good in delegating the right task to the right person. Instead of criticising, try to discover his or her strengths and learn the secret of this success.

Reporting well is better than doing well

In the workplace, it is not enough to do things well as, most of the time, your efforts are often overlooked.

Hence, you must report to the superior what you have done and accomplished so that your efforts and accomplishments are known.

And when you do the reporting, ensure it is the method favoured by your superior. If your superior likes to hear only about profit and progress, then skip the obstacles and solutions but only report the good news.

Others are only nice to you when they need you

Bear in mind that the workplace is not a place for you to make friends. It is especially so if you are in a very competitive environment.

Most people only care for their own interests and do not care much about the welfare of others. Hence, do not harbour unrealistic thoughts about finding good friends in the workplace.

If you have found some, you are indeed blessed. However, do not be shaken or disheartened if you are unable to find true friends. As long as your co-workers are not out to harm you, but are able to cooperate with you in getting the work done, you should be satisfied.

Working life is controlled by others

Many individuals feel that their working life is out of their control and most of the time, they merely follow the instructions of others.

They cannot control the tasks given to them, the deadlines and the type of projects assigned to them. They envy the success and achievements of others and feel that they are not able to realise their dreams.

The truth is your working life belongs to you and it is up to you to make it happen or not. If you put in your best effort, constantly improving yourself and establishing good relationships with others, you will find that you are always ahead of others.

When you perform well, your superior will see your work performance and the company will surely reward you handsomely. You will be given more opportunities and choices to progress in your company.

Instead of being a follower, you will find that you are now creating new projects, setting deadlines and assigning tasks to others. And all is possible if you believe that you are able to be successful in your life.

Priscilla Hiu is a career guidance consultant of Gracia Management and a certified behavioural consultant of DISC Personality Profiling System, Institution of Motivation Living, USA and Extended DISC Personality Profiling System, Extended DISC Northgate.