Johor Health Dept dismisses social media report on death of nurse

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Health Department yesterday dismissed a social media report that a Sultanah Aminah Hospital staff injured in yesterday’s fire had died.

State Health Director Dr Rooshaimi Merican A Rahim Merican said the three hospital staff injured in the fire that started at about 9am in the intensive care unit were in stable condition.

She spoke to reporters at the Sultan Ismail Hospital where the staff are undergoing treatment.

Dr Rooshaimi was asked to comment on the social media report stating that a nurse by the name of Nurul Ain who was injured in the fire had died.

So far, no list of the injured staff had been released by the authorities.

The fire, which started on the second floor, claimed the lives of six critically ill patients in the intensive care unit.

One patient and three staff of the hospital were rescued.

Meanwhile, the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah, visited the injured staff and patients from the hospital admitted to the Sultan Ismail Hospital.

Her Royal Highness arrived at the hospital at about 10.30am and spent about an hour there.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said yesterday that 51 patients and the three staff of the hospital were undergoing treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital. — Bernama