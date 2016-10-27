Joint emergency drill involves simulated road accident and chemical waste spill

KUCHING: Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd together with Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) jointly conducted an emergency drill that involved a simulated road accident and chemical waste spill at Samajaya Free Industrial Zone.

Trienekens’ senior manager for Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Harris Michael said the company had conducted annual transportation emergency drills related to hazardous materials, but this was their first time collaborating with Bomba.

“This drill gives our team the opportunity to utilise the skills they have learnt while doing the physical work under the observation of professionals in the field,” he said, commenting that while the drill went well overall, there was always room for improvement.

The integrated exercise, which also involved observers from agencies such as the police, Department of Environment and Department of Occupational Safety and Health was meant to give participants first-hand experience on how to properly communicate and play their roles during such an emergency.

Senior Bomba Officer Mohd Sharir Abdul Halim who closed the event assured attendants that the department was always ready to share their knowledge with other agencies.

Thanking Trienekens for their efforts in emergency preparedness, he encouraged other agencies to engage in similar joint exercises.

To ensure their level of preparedness, capability and efficiency were up to the mark, such exercise needed to be conducted regularly, he said.