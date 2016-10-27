Make a date with Borneo Post Education Fair

The eighth edition of the BPEF will be held next year at Vivacity Megamall from March 11-12, 10am to 7pm.

KUCHING: Set the date in your calendars for the eighth edition of The Borneo Post Education Fair (BPEF) which will be held at Vivacity Megamall from March 11-12, 10am to 7pm next year!

BPEF is The Borneo Post’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) project that aims to give something back to the community as well as to its readers who have been supporting the group throughout the years.

So far, Swinburne University of Technology, UCSI University, Kolej Sunway Kuching, Wall Street Learning Sdn Bhd, University College Technology Sarawak, SEGi College Sarawak, Fame International College, Limkokwing Institute of Creative Technology, Market Management Services, Singapore Institute of Management Pte Ltd, Executive College, University of Cumbria, Malaysian Institute of Baking, Wawasan Open University, Melaka Manipal Medical College, Curtin University, JM Education Counselling Centre, University of Tasmania, University of New South Wales, Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia, AUG Student Services, NIIT College and Educity Academy Sdn Bhd and Australian Business Centre have confirmed their participation at the education fair.

BPEF will also offer services from education industry service providers such as education fund planners, scholarships and loan providers and financial institutions.

BPEF aims to bring as many exhibitors for students, readers and visitors to gather information and explore opportunities for further learning and education; from early childhood education to tertiary education, vocational training, skills certification, adult learning, cookery and hobby classes.

For more information on upcoming events and participants, via www.bpief.com, their Facebook page or Twitter account @BPIEF.

Alternatively, if you are interested in participating in the BPEF as an exhibitor, you can make your booking online via www.bpief.com, or download the registration form via http://www.bpief.com/images/bpef17/bookingform2017.pdf.

For more enquiries, contact or write in to the BPEF Secretariat through 082-330213 or secretariat@bpief.com.