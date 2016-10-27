Move to reduce staff at GLCs involves 5,134

THE move to reduce staff at government linked companies (GLCs), those owned by the government through the Minister of Finance Inc (MoF Inc)and banking entities, involves 5,134.

This was stated by the Ministry of Finance in a written reply to Lim Lip Eng (DAP-Segambut) and distributed to the media in the Dewan Rakyat here.

The MoF said five GLCs had terminated or did not renew staff contracts.

They are Malaysia Airline System Bhd (4,682), Kumpulan Affin (146), Boustead Holdings Bhd (151), Chemical Company of Malaysia Bhd (153) and Malaysia Airlines Bhd (two).

“In the case of MoF Inc companies, two, namely Petroliam Nasional Bhd and Bank Pertanian Malaysia Bhd cut staff numbers by 1,000 and 36 respectively.

The ministry also said the reduction in staff was due to factors such as closing down of company operations, consolidation of entities and adjustments to the business environment at a given time.

“As such, the companies have ensured every worker concerned received a fair financial compensation and based on their rights under existing collective agreements,” it added. — Bernama