Najib thanks agencies, people for rescue effort during fire at Johor hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak yesterday expressed gratitude to the various agencies and people who had engaged in the rescue effort during the fire at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru on Tuesday.

They included the Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysia Police, Army, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency, doctors, nurses, hospital staff and volunteers.

In a post yesterday on his Facebook account, Najib said an investigation would be carried out to step up the level of safety at government hospitals.

“We will assist the families of the victims and affected patients, and ensure that the service at Sultanah Aminah Hospital returns to normal,” he said.

A fire that broke out at the intensive care unit of the hospital at about 9am left six patients dead and three hospital staff injured. — Bernama