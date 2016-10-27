Nothing dubious about KL project

KOTA KINABALU: The land privatization agreement to develop a state land for a mixed development project in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, was executed in 1997.

However, the project never took off and was delayed for many years, said State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Haji Wakiman in a statement here yesterday.

He said that in 2009, the State Government called for the developer to give a comprehensive briefing on the nature and status of the project.

After much study, the State Government was of the opinion that instead of leaving the project to be delayed indefinitely, it should be revived but with better terms and conditions, Sukarti added.

Hence, the State Government through the State Economic Planning Unit (EPU) renegotiated for better terms and conditions especially in terms of getting more attractive returns for the State, he explained.

He said the proposal was then presented and approved by the State Cabinet.

Regarding the issue of the signage which indicates that the land ownership belongs to Ketua Menteri Sabah, Jabatan Ketua Menteri Sabah (Sabah Chief Minister, Chief Minister’s Department), common sense should prevail that this ownership belongs to a post, and not an individual.

“Hence, the Chief Minister as the head of the State Government is the trustee of the land in question.

“Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) requires that ownership of land on signages for such development reflects the ownership stated on the land title.

“Hence, there is nothing dubious about this project as it was done above board with the approval of the State Cabinet,” Sukarti said.